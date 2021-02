NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Due to the impending nor’easter, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued a State of Emergency for 44 counties in the state. That covers most counties in New York outside of Western New York. During this State of Emergency, Cuomo wants people to stay home and stay off the roads, except for those who must get to work.

“This is a dangerous, life-threatening situation and again, expect major closures,” Cuomo said. “It’s going to get very bad, very quickly.”