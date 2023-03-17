(WWTI) — Showers are tapering around the North Country this evening as temperatures remain in the 40s. We may see a few flurries overnight with temperatures in the 30s.

Saturday won’t warm up much, as temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and we will have some afternoon snow showers. Heavier lake effect snow is possible Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with up to six inches of snow possible for the Watertown area and up to 12 inches of snow for the Tug Hill region.

Monday, the first day of spring, will be dry and partly cloudy with highs near 40 degrees. Temperatures will remain around 40 degrees on Tuesday before rising to 50 degrees on Wednesday.

We’ll end the week with wet weather. We’re expecting rain showers on Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 40s.

Here’s a snapshot of the North Country’s latest 7-day forecast:

North Country 7-day weather forecast: March 17, 2023