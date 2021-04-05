North Country weather update: Lows in 30s overnight Monday

(WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 40s this evening in the North Country. We will have clear skies with lows in the 30s overnight.

We will wake up Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s. The day will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

The sunny, dry and warm weather continues as we move into the middle of the week. Highs will be in the mid-60s on Wednesday, around 70 degrees on Thursday and in the high 60s on Friday.

There is a chance of rain on Saturday with highs in the 60s. Sunday will be dry with temperatures in the 60s.