NEWB URGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police in Orange County say a double fatal crash on Friday also sent two minors to the hospital.

At about 10:30 p.m., Montgomery and Walden police responded to a 911 call reporting an erratic northbound driver on Route 52 in the town of Newburgh. The local police said they pulled over the vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Main Street.