ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Icicles are the sign of winter and can also be a sign of damage. The crew of Graves Brothers Home Improvement have been working non-stop since mid-November as calls rushed in for ice dams building in gutters.

As snowpack continues to build, poor roof insulation can melt snow that flows into gutters and freezes. Poor roof ventilation, no overhang, and a flat roof can all lead to ice dams. Colonial style homes are especially vulnerable to ice buildup. See damage from an ice dam here: