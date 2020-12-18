North Country weather update: Snowy Sunday on the way

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State police Friday released the names of two people who died during a crash Wednesday on Interstate 80 that involved 66 vehicles.

Police tell us Falon Morris, 24, of Hollidaysburg died as a result of the crash. James Faqua, 56, from Mebane, North Carolina died of a medical issue not related to the crash.