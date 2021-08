CHIPPEWA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) -- A collection of antique race boats and vintage hydroplanes were on display in the North Country this past weekend.

Many of these boats were on display right along the St. Lawrence River in Chippewa Bay during the last week of July. Featured boats included hydroplanes raced by award-winning drivers, fully-restored antique boats for sale, hand-carved racing boats and active racing vessels pulled out of the water just for the show.