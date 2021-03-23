North Country weather: Your latest 7-day forecast

(WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 50s this evening before dropping into the 40s overnight.

We will wake up Wednesday to a few light showers. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees by tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 60s on Thursday. We will see significant rainfall on Friday with gusty winds.

A cold front will move in and drop temperatures into the 40s on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be mainly dry and we will have rain showers on Sunday.

There is a chance of snow showers on Monday. Temperatures will be in the 30s. Tuesday will be dry with temperatures in the 40s.