North Country will experience some of the best weather in New York this weekend

(WWTI) – There are scattered rain showers throughout the North Country today. Highs are in the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

The North Country will experience some of the best weather conditions throughout the state this weekend, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s.

The start of next week remains dry. Temperatures will be in the 60s on Monday and around 70 degrees on Tuesday before warming up to the mid-70s on Wednesday.

Rain showers are possible on Thursday with temperatures in the 70s.