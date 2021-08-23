North Country’s latest 7-day forecast

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A former flight attendant who lost several colleagues when United Flight 175 was flown into the World Trade Center's south tower in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, is honoring his friends on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks by pushing an airline beverage cart from Boston to ground zero.

Pushing a cart is familiar to Paul Veneto, 62, who spent 30 years as a flight attendant for five different airlines.