UPDATE (3:42 PM, Tuesday, July 25) — Madison County Sheriffs have identified the three men who were struck by lightning on Monday, July 24.

According to Madison County Sheriffs, the two individuals who were injured were 25-year-old Ronaldo Zhunaula and 35-year-old Wilfrido Zhingre. Both men were treated at Oneida Hospital.

The third man was identified as 39-year-old Lauro Zhunaula Saca from Middletown. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s hospital in Utica, where he died from his injuries.

Update 11:00 a.m. Tuesday 7-25-2023

2 other individuals also injured in the lightning strike have been released from Oneida Hospital.

The names of all three men have been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that three people have been injured by a lightning strike along Forbes Road and Seeber Road in the town of Lincoln, south of Canastota.

The incident happened this afternoon, with a call going out around 2:27 p.m. According to an investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the three men were waiting under a tree waiting for the storm to pass when they were struck.

Patrols and emergency management were called for the strike, and a report of a man not breathing.

When they arrived, they learned that two other men had also been injured by the lightning.

The three who were struck were construction workers working on a roof at the time, they were taken to Oneida hospital and are all in critical condition.

According to Madison County Sheriff Tod Hood, one person was administered CPR, another suffered from minor burns and the third individual was dazed after the strike.

Madison County Sheriff Office’s Captain Shawn Burbage says this is an important reminder to be cautious to not be out in these conditions.