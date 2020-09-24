Overnight lows in 50s Thursday night

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- New York and Michigan Governor call for investigation into government politicization of pandemic response
- SUNY, CSEA agree to free, mandatory COVID-19 testing for CSEA-Represented employees at SUNY colleges, universities and hospitals
- WATCH: Governor Andrew Cuomo to make an announcement at 11:30 a.m.
- Deputies searching for man who stole cat blood from clinic
- Newsfeed Now: Protests across America: Battle over SCOTUS vacancy heats up
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.