Overnight lows will be in the 60s Thursday

(WWTI) – High temperatures will be around 80 degrees throughout the North Country today. There is an air quality alert in effect for Jefferson County. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Saturday will be cloudy with highs in the 70s.

There is a chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

Monday will be dry with highs in the upper-60s.

Temperatures will reach nearly 80 degrees on Tuesday.

Rain will return on Wednesday with highs in the low-70s.