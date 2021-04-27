Plenty of rain on the way for the North Country

(WWTI) – High temperatures will be around 60 degrees throughout the North Country today. We will have rain showers overnight with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday will be a rainy day with highs around 60 degrees. Thunderstorms are possible for parts of the North Country.

The rain showers will continue through Friday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s.

Saturday will be dry and partly cloudy with highs around 50 degrees.

The rain will return on Sunday with highs in the upper-50s and continue through Monday with highs around 60 degrees.