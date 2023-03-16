(WWTI) — Today is mostly cloudy with a few passing snow showers, mostly in the first half of the day. The afternoon will be quieter. Highs throughout the North Country will be around 40 degrees.

Temperatures will be in the high 30s this evening and overnight, remaining above freezing.

We will have rain by sunrise tomorrow morning, lasting throughout the day. Friday’s temperatures will be in the high 40s.

A cold front will move in tomorrow evening, lowering temperatures for Saturday. There will be some lingering snow showers on Saturday. Sunday will be dry and partly cloudy. Weekend highs will be in the low 30s.

The start of next week is looking quiet and dry with temperatures in the low 40s.

Here’s a quick look at the North Country’s 7-day forecast:

North Country Weather: Thursday, March 16, 2023