(WWTI) – Rain showers will move into the North Country this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s. The rain will continue overnight with lows in the 40s.

Saturday will be a rainy and cloudy day with highs in the upper-40s.

We will get a break from the rain on Sunday with dry weather and highs in the 50s.

The stretch of dry weather will continue through next week.

Highs will be in the 50s Monday through Thursday.