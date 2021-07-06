Rain makes way for sunshine before returning again Wednesday

(WWTI) – Here is a summary of our 7-day forecast:
- Tuesday: After morning rain, the weather is drying up and the sun is shining. Highs will be around 80 degrees. The humidity is high, making the temperatures feel hotter. Overnight lows will be in the low-60s.
- Wednesday: Rain, highs in the upper-60s.
- Thursday: Rain, highs around 70 degrees.
- Friday: Rain, highs around 70 degrees.
- Saturday: Dry and partly cloudy, highs in the upper-70s.
- Sunday: Dry and partly cloudy, highs around 80 degrees.
- Monday: Dry and partly cloudy, highs in the low-80s.