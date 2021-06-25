Rain on the way for Saturday, thunderstorms possible

Weather

(WWTI) – Here is a summary of our 7-day forecast:

  • Friday: Dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper-60s.
  • Saturday: Scattered rain showers and chance of thunderstorms with highs near 80 degrees.
  • Sunday: Dry and cloudy with highs in the mid-80s
  • Monday:  Dry and partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s
  • Tuesday: Dry and partly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees
  • Wednesday: Rain showers likely with highs in the low-80s.
  • Thursday: Rain showers likely with highs in the mid-70s.

