Rain on the way for Saturday, thunderstorms possible

(WWTI) – Here is a summary of our 7-day forecast:
- Friday: Dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper-60s.
- Saturday: Scattered rain showers and chance of thunderstorms with highs near 80 degrees.
- Sunday: Dry and cloudy with highs in the mid-80s
- Monday: Dry and partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s
- Tuesday: Dry and partly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees
- Wednesday: Rain showers likely with highs in the low-80s.
- Thursday: Rain showers likely with highs in the mid-70s.