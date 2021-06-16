Rain on the way for the North Country

(WWTI) – We have mostly sunny skies with highs near 70 degrees today throughout the North Country. Overnight lows will be in the upper-40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s.

There will be afternoon showers in the North Country on Friday. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Rain showers will continue through Saturday with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be dry with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Rain returns on Monday with highs around 80 degrees and continues through Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the 60s on Tuesday.