Rain, thunderstorms in the North Country Thursday afternoon

(WWTI) – We will have afternoon rain showers throughout the North Country today with highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are possible. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Rain will return Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 70s.

Sunday will be dry with highs around 80 degrees.

We will have more rain on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will reach nearly 90 degrees on Monday before dropping into the 60s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be dry with temperatures in the upper-60s.

Highs will be in the 70s on Thursday.