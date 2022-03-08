CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As temperatures drop and the wind picks up Tuesday evening, rain showers will change over to snow which continues through the night and into Tuesday morning. Not much is expected in the way of accumulation with most spots picking up a dusting to an inch of snow at most. A Wind Advisory will be in effect through 7 AM.

Tuesday is a quieter day but cold and breezy with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. The wind chill, however, will make it feel more like teens to low 20s at best.

There is a chance for snow during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday as a storm grazes CNY. Rain may also fall in the valleys in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s for a time.

A quiet few days are expected at the end of the week with highs in the 40s on Thursday and 50s on Friday. Then our next storm arrives Friday night. It starts as rain but changes to snow early Saturday morning and snow continues during the day. Strong winds are possible during this time and may lead to continued lake effect snow on Sunday.

This forecast is subject to change, please check back for updates!