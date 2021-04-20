Rain turning to snow overnight Tuesday, lasting through Wednesday

(WWTI) – We have scattered rain showers throughout the North Country this morning. It’s a chilly day with highs in the 40s.

We will have snow showers overnight with lows in the 30s. The snow will continue to fall on Wednesday. We will have highs in the 30s tomorrow and Watertown will see the most accumulating snow.

Thursday will be dry and cold with highs in the 40s.

Sunshine will return on Friday with highs around 50 degrees.

Saturday will be warmer with sunshine and highs in the upper-50s.

Rain will return on Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Monday will be dry with temperatures around 50 degrees.