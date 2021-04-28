Saturday will be the only break from rain this week

(WWTI) – Today is a rainy day throughout the North Country with highs around 60 degrees. Rain showers will continue overnight with lows in the 40s.

Thursday will be another rainy day with highs in the upper-50s.

The rain continues through Friday with highs in the upper-40s.

Saturday will be dry, but partly cloudy, with highs around 50 degrees.

Rain will return on Sunday and last through Tuesday. Highs on Sunday will be around 60 degrees before warming up into the mid-60s on Monday and dropping back down into the upper-50s on Tuesday.