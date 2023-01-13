JEFFERSON, LEWIS COUNTIES, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Jefferson and Lewis counties.

The advisory was issued early Friday morning and will remain in effect until Saturday, January 14 at 4 a.m.

Both counties should expect to see additional snow accumulations of up to six inches. Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution on snow-covered roads with limited visibility at times.

The hazardous driving conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening commutes on Friday.