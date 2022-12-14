WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The weather is going to get more active for the North Country later this week.

Winter Storm Watches have been posted for much of our area, including Watertown for later Thursday into Friday.

These are only watches. This is a heads-up to you that wintry weather is possible later this week. The ingredients for widespread winter weather are coming together, but there are still a few details to sort through.

This is not lake effect snow. It will be widespread snow that all of us will see.

What is known

Snow arrives later Thursday and continues through Friday

As is often the case this time of year, this is going to be elevation-dependent. In other words, the higher up you live, the colder it will be and the more snow you should end up

Winds shouldn’t be a real issue

What is not known

How much rain mixes in (if any) in the lower elevations like Watertown

The path of the storm itself. This will determine just how much snowfall the North Country could end up with.

Yes, there will be lake snows behind this