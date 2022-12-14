WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The weather is going to get more active for the North Country later this week.
Winter Storm Watches have been posted for much of our area, including Watertown for later Thursday into Friday.
These are only watches. This is a heads-up to you that wintry weather is possible later this week. The ingredients for widespread winter weather are coming together, but there are still a few details to sort through.
This is not lake effect snow. It will be widespread snow that all of us will see.
What is known
- Snow arrives later Thursday and continues through Friday
- As is often the case this time of year, this is going to be elevation-dependent. In other words, the higher up you live, the colder it will be and the more snow you should end up
- Winds shouldn’t be a real issue
What is not known
- How much rain mixes in (if any) in the lower elevations like Watertown
- The path of the storm itself. This will determine just how much snowfall the North Country could end up with.
Yes, there will be lake snows behind this
- It’s way too early for specific locations, but it does look like there should be some more localized lake snows developing behind this storm into the weekend.