(WWTI) – We will have lows in the 50s overnight in the North Country.

Wednesday will be a rainy day with highs in the 50s.

We expect to see accumulating snow Thursday. High temperatures will only be in the 30s. Friday will be a dry day with temperatures in the mid-30s.

We will have a dry and mild weekend with temperatures around 50 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Things warm up a bit for the start of next week. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with high temperatures around 60 degrees.