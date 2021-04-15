Snow possible for higher elevations Thursday night

(WWTI) – Temperatures will remain in the 40s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper-30s, making it possible for some rain to turn to snow in higher elevations.

Rain showers will continue overnight and into Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s.

We have a dry weekend ahead. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Mild weather continues through the start of next week. We will have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

We will have a slight drop in temperatures on Wednesday, with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will be back in the 50s on Thursday.