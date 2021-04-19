Snow possible for North Country Wednesday

(WWTI) – Today is sunny with temperatures near 60 degrees in the North Country. Rain showers are possible overnight with lows near 40 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the mid-40s.

There is a chance of accumulating snow on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s.

Thursday will be dry with highs in the mid-40s.

We will have sunshine on Friday with highs around 50 degrees.

The weather warms up a bit on Saturday with highs in the upper-50s.

Rain showers are expected on Sunday with highs in the low-50s.