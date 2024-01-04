PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This December was the second warmest on record for Central New York in over one hundred years.

So far, the New Year has not started with the type of snowfall that snowmobilers like to see, and Empire Powersports in Phoenix is feeling the heat.

Doug Clarke, the general manager of Empire Powersports told NewsChannel 9, “There’s no way around it, if we don’t get snow these things don’t go. We’re about 30 to 40 percent down from where we should be right now and I think everyone is that way, in talking with other dealers around. Everybody is fighting the same battle, waiting for Mother Nature to look on us and dump some snow and get this thing fired up.”

The dealership anxiously awaits for snowmobilers to be able to hit the trails, but Clarke says he knows it is coming.

“It’s going to snow, it is going to happen and we have had winters carry all the way until May 1, so there is going to be a season and we are going to be able to have fun it is just a little behind schedule in our opinion,” said Clarke.

However lifelong Central New Yorkers like Brian Dates worry that they won’t have enough snow this season to truly enjoy the trails.

“The snowfall is not what it used to be. We’re always going to get snow but hopefully, we get enough snow,” said Dates.

This winter season, we are 32 inches below normal snowfall levels in Syracuse.