Sunny, cold, windy for last day of winter

(WWTI) – Today is the last full day of winter and it is chilly like winter, but we have mostly sunny skies in the North Country.

It is going to be breezy, so there will be a wind chill. We will have lows in the 20s overnight.

The weather begins to warm up Saturday into the mid-40s. It will be mostly sunny and dry for the first day of spring. We’ll see more sunshine on Sunday with temperatures in the 50s.

Temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees next week. Monday and Tuesday will remain dry.

We will watch for passing rain showers on Wednesday afternoon, followed by some drier and mild weather on Thursday.

