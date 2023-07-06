SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We felt 90+ degrees for the fourth time this year on Thursday making it the hottest day of the year thus far. Is there more heat in store? Find out below…

Heat peaks with near record heat Thursday

High temperatures Thursday were in the low to mid 90s and the humidity continues to be high as well making it feel even hotter under more hazy sunshine. We are very close to the record for Thursday which is 95 degrees set in 2012.

There’s only a small chance of a spotty pop-up shower/storm through Thursday evening, but most get through Thursday dry.

Next best chance of showers/storms..

Scattered showers and storms look more likely Friday with a weakening cold front sliding in from the west. A few of the storms will have heavy downpours and possibly gusty winds/ However, we think after 3 or 4 pm Friday the weather improves with developing sunshine and rain chances exiting.

Thanks to more clouds and scattered showers and storms on Friday, we won’t be quite as warm to round out the week. Highs should be closer to 80 to end the week with you guessed it, more high humidity.

Split weekend ahead

The weekend still looks to start dry and seasonably warm, 80s, with just a subtle drop in the humidity as high pressure is in charge. We deal with some low clouds and fog to start the day but gradually more of a mix of sun and clouds appears midday into the afternoon. This is good news for your outdoor activities Saturday and Saturday night, including the Shania Twain show at the Amphitheatre Saturday night!

Next, we watch a wave of low pressure moving up along a stalled front just to the south and east of CNY on Sunday. This storm system produces some rain and a few storms across the region to round out the weekend, some of it heavy at times depending on the track the low takes. Highs may drop back into the 70s Sunday depending on how much cloud cover and rain we actually see.

Stay tuned for updates as the week progresses.