Temperatures cool back down on Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You may have woken up on the morning of November 8 and felt that it was harder to breathe, or you noticed there were air quality alerts in effect for many parts of the Capital Region. This is all thanks to what we call a temperature inversion.

What is a temperature inversion? Are they rare? Not so rare as you might think. Typically, they become more common in the fall and winter months as we see less solar radiation and stronger areas of high pressure. This usually prevents the air from mixing at all layers.