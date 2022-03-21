Last week, CNY saw temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low 70s, quite an unusually warm period for mid March. As we close off the month, temperatures will swing again but in the opposite direction. The Climate Prediction Center (noaa.gov) has CNY in a 50-60% chance of seeing colder than average temperatures from March 26th-30th. This means we’ll be back into the 30s and 40s. Average high temperatures for the end of March are in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Will we see any changes to rain and snow chances? So far, the Climate Prediction Center has us on track to see near average amounts of rain and snow for this time of year. Southern parts of CNY have a very slight chance of 33-40% leaning below average.