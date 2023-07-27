SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It will be air that you can wear Friday.

We likely won’t set a new record high Friday. The current record is 96 degrees set in 1964. But the combination of temperatures in the 90s with high humidity will make it downright uncomfortable and dangerous to be outdoors for an extended period of time Friday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Central New York Friday, with it feeling like it’s in the mid to upper 90s. Some areas in Central New York could see heat indices approach 100 degrees.

Some hot weather tips

If you have to be outside for an extended period of time after noon through about 8 p.m., be sure to stay hydrated and do what you can to stay cool and out of direct sunlight. Also, a good idea to wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing if you are going to be outside for any length of time.

The good news is that this kind of heat will only be a one-day thing. Thunderstorms will usher in much more comfortable air for the weekend.