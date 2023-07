CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that three people have been injured by a lightning strike along Forbes Road in the town of Lincoln, Canastota.

The incident happened this afternoon, with a call going out around 2:27 p.m.

Multiple ambulances were sent to the scene.

According to Madison County Sheriff Tod Hood, one person was administered CPR, another suffered from minor burns and the third individual was dazed after the strike.