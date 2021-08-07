Thunderstorms, high wind warning for St. Lawrence County

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A special weather statement has been issued for St. Lawrence County. According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms with heavy rain will affect north central St. Lawrence County through 5:15 p.m.

There will be showers and thunderstorms extending across north central St. Lawrence County, west and southwest across the St. Lawrence River and into southern Ontario. The storm will be moving east at about 20 miles per hour. It is estimated that there will be one to three inches of rainfall from Chipman to the St. Lawrence River.

They also warn that there will be winds upwards of 30 miles per hour and torrential rainfall. The weather can lead to ponding of water on roads and reduced visibility, which is expected to impact Waddington, Madrid and Chipman. The NWS advises those on the road to avoid driving through flooded roadways.