Thunderstorms possible overnight for the North Country

(WWTI) – Thunderstorms are possible overnight in the North Country with lows in the 50s.

The rain will continue Wednesday with highs in the 50s.

We will have a break from the rain on Thursday with highs around 50 degrees.

The rain will return on Friday. Highs will be in the upper-40s.

Saturday will be dry and partly cloudy with temperatures around 50 degrees.

Sunday will be a rainy day with highs in the low-50s.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry with temperatures in the 50s.