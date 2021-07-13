Tornado in New York: The Aftermath

WESTERNVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The town of Westernville is still working to repair damages after an EF-1 tornado touched down there Thursday evening. The town has set up four dumping areas where residents and volunteers can drop off debris as they clean up.

Paul Hesse, who is volunteering with his family, said the amount of damage is devastating. “It’s going to take a long time to rebuild,” he added.

“It’s really a wake up call,” said Michael Ananina, the Western fire chief. “It tells you how mother nature is and the strength mother nature has. I just couldn’t believe the magnitude of destruction in a short period of time.”

Donations have been flooding in to the fire department to help residents cope with the damage. At this time, there are no donations they are in need of. However, Hesse said that “muscle power” is what the community needs most.

“There are people volunteering all over the place,” he said. “People are driving around providing drinks. There’s food available. If you need equipment, people are coming around helping out and bringing whatever we need to help clear the brush. Mainly, muscle power is the main need right now.”

Corporations like Cree are doing their part to help out as well. Representatives from the company stopped by the fire station to donate extra construction materials that are leftover from their new building.

As the community continues to come together to support those impacted by the storm, the town is asking that the public stay out of the area so that those who are helping can get their jobs done.