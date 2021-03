You’ve heard of snow showers, snow storms, and snow flurries, but what are snow squalls?

The term is defined by the National Weather Service as an intense, but limited in duration, period of moderate to heavy snow, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and even lightning. These periods of intense snow are known for creating sudden, white out conditions and significant bursts of snow accumulation at times. That paired with falling, freezing temperatures can create icy roads in minutes.