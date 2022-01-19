WATCHING WINTER LIVE – As discussed in our previous livestream, winter weather walloped the mid-Atlantic and Northeast this past week. In our latest outlook another round of ice is headed for the mid-Atlantic, two separate snow makers are tracking to come out of Canada and hit the upper-Midwest and Northeast in the coming weeks, and the West and western mountain states get a break from precipitation as a high-pressure system settles in for the near-future.

Join WGN-TV meteorologist Demetrius Ivory and WMBD chief meteorologist Chris Yates as they breakdown the long-range, coast-to-coast outlook, discuss how this winter compares to past seasons now that we’re at the meteorological halfway point, and take your questions.

Submit your comment or question for our Nexstar team of meteorologists using the form below and we’ll try to include it in the livestream!