Laura now forecast to become Category 4 hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Laura was “rapidly intensifying” over the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning and is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

Laura is expected to produce life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding over eastern Texas and portions of Louisiana, according to the NHC.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, Laura had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. It was about 335 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas moving northwest at 15 mph.

The hurricane is expected to reach the Louisiana and Texas coasts Wednesday evening and move inland either Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

“Laura is forecast to become a category 4 hurricane today, and is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall. Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes landfall,” the center said in its 5 a.m. advisory.

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Freeport Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Sargent Texas to San Luis Pass

East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the

Mississippi River

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A hurricane watch is in effect for: