Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Teddy reaches Cat 4 strength, Tropical Depression 22 to become Wilfred

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The hyperactive hurricane season continues with forecasters watching a number of systems in the Atlantic Basin on Friday morning.

Teddy remains powerful Category 4 hurricane Friday as it churns through the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said.

Tropical Depression 22 formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Thursday night and is forecast to become a tropical storm that could impact parts of Texas or northeast Mexico next week.

Sally, which battered the Gulf Coast and the Florida Panhandle with strong winds, heavy rain and devastating floods, killing at least two people, has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, but is still dumping heavy rain over parts of North Carolina and Virginia.

Here’s the latest on what we’re tracking in the tropics:

Hurricane Teddy

Teddy is now a Category 4 hurricane and is forecast to remain powerful as it moves through the Atlantic over the next few days.

Teddy is creating large swells that are forecast to spread across the western Atlantic, increasing the threat of rip currents. This is affecting the Lesser Antilles and the northeastern coast of South America this morning. The swells are expected to spread westward to the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the east coast of the United States this weekend, forecasters said.

At 5 a.m. ET Friday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and was about 935 miles southeast of Bermuda, moving northwest at 12 mph.

“Interest in Bermuda should monitor the progress of Teddy,” forecasters said.

Forecasters said some fluctuations in strength are expected over the next day.

Tropical Depression 22

Tropical Depression 22 formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Thursday night and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Wilfred sometime Friday.

The slow-moving depression was about 285 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande Friday morning, moving north-northeast at 6 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Wilfred sometime Friday and could reach hurricane strength by Sunday.

The depression is creating swells that could impact parts of Texas and the Gulf Coast of Mexico over the weekend, increasing the threat of surf and rip current conditions.

Sally

Sally weakened to a post-topical cyclone, but its remnants were still affecting the Carolinas and Virginia on Thursday night.

The NHC issued its final advisory for Sally at 11 p.m. Thursday, saying it had started to accelerate and was dumping rain on eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia.

Remnants of Sally were about 50 miles northeast of Columbia, South Carolina with 25 mph winds.

Flash flood watches were in effect for portions of North Carolina, South Carolina and southeast Virginia.

Other areas to watch

The NHC is keeping a close eye on four other disturbances in the Atlantic Basin Friday morning.

Forecasters are monitoring an area of low pressure that is producing showers, thunderstorms and winds near tropical-storm-force a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The storm has a 60% chance of development in the next two days.

Post-tropical cyclone Paulette is now several hundred miles north-northwest of Azores. The cyclone is expected to head south and stall over warm waters. It could develop tropical characteristics on Sunday or early next week. It has a low 20% chance of development in the next five days.

A small area of low pressure is showing signs of organization, and is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Portugal on Friday. The storm has a low 20% chance of development in the next five days.

Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by early Saturday. It has a low 20% chance of development in the next five days.