BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed two more deaths related to the blizzard, bringing the total to 41 in Erie County and 42 total.

Poloncarz said an Amherst man was found dead in a snowbank and a Buffalo woman died from lack of oxygen during a power outage.

He said of the 41 Erie County deaths, 17 people were found outside, 11 were in homes, four were in cars, four died from shoveling or snowblowing, three resulted from delayed emergency service responses, and two died from storm-related injuries.

Poloncarz also said more cases are being reviewed, more information is being received, and more deaths may be reported this week.

“I offer my deepest condolences to all who lost a loved one during the terrible blizzard,” he said.

In addition to the 41 Erie County deaths, a man in Lockport died of carbon monoxide poisoning.