SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you have been clicking on our 7 day forecast the last few days, you have seen a lot of rain drops and lightning bolt symbols. What’s going on?

Shenanigans at the jet stream level…

Blame our weather woes on the jet stream.

Now that we are almost done with June, we would expect the main jet stream winds aloft to be moving along steadily in Southern Canada bringing a cold front through the Northeast every 3 or 4 days. You might get some showers and storms with the front, but they move in quickly and depart just as quickly.

What we will have for the next few days are weaker systems that are separate (and slow moving) systems from this main branch of the jet stream. Since they don’t have the benefit of the stronger jet stream winds, they will take time to clear the area.

How does this all breakdown?

One of these lows in the upper atmosphere has been closer to the Deep South for much of the week, but is on the move to the northeast. This is what brings us our chances for showers and storms this weekend.

Unfortunately, this is not the only slow-moving system to impact us over the next seven days.

Once the weekend system departs and weakens, a whole new system aloft drops south from the Great Lakes then slows down bringing with it a renewed threat for showers and storms Monday through Thursday next week.

Keep in mind, though, there will be rain free periods to go along with the showers and storms.

How wet does it get?

At times we are going to deal with scattered showers and storms, so it is a little hard to narrow rain totals down for all of Central New York. However, it seems reasonable that over the next 6 days (through June 30) there should be widespread areas where 1.50”-2.00” of rain falls but locally higher totals where thunderstorms set up.

Should I be concerned about flooding?

With rainfall totals of a couple inches or less, the ground, and the area’s streams and rivers, should be able to handle that.

Over the last seven weeks we’ve only had three inches of rain in Syracuse, which is a bit more than half of what we would normally expect during that time.

Any flooding over the next few days would have to be more localized, where heavier downpours set up. These types of rainfalls would likely cause spotty areas of flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

