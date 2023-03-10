SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After having one of our warmest Winters on record, many Central New Yorkers are ready to move on to Spring. Mother Mature, however seems to have other ideas.

What is happening?

Blame it on the jet stream…

It is being forced well south for the rest of this week allowing temperatures to end up below normal in the Northeast and even farther south. The change on the jet stream is ultimately tied to ‘blocking’ area of high pressure stretching across the higher latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere near Greenland. By early next week, this blocking will extend west close to the North Pole then into Alaska!

What does this mean for us?

The short answer is more winter.

We think temperatures average below normal the rest of the week with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Our normal high now is close to 40 degrees.

There should be more snow around but at least through the end of the week there are no major snowfalls.

Will things turn around next week?

We can see why you would think the cold would depart quickly. That has been the way the Winter of 2022-’23 has rolled so far. It gets cold for a few days then temperatures moderate.

This time is different.

The blocking we mentioned above looks to be persistent into the second full week of March which means a continuation of below normal temperatures for us.

There are also strong signs from our 8 to 14 day forecast there could be a chill in the air right into the first couple of days of official Spring.

Should I be worried about a snowstorm?

A significant snowstorm certainly would not be out of character for Central New York in March.

While a couple of areas of low pressure will be lurking along the East Coast over the next week and a half, it is unclear whether they strengthen enough or are close enough to us here in Central New York to bring us heavy, or impactful snow.

Given we will at least have marginally cold enough air to cause snow, we have to watch this pattern very carefully through the middle of March.