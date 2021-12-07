Where’s winter?

(NEXSTAR) — Winter has arrived in every sense of the word, except when it comes to snow and cold.

While Alaska has been dealing with cold and snow in November and early December, much of the rest of the lower 48 states, have been missing out on any prolonged cold and snowy weather.

Fairbanks Alaska’s average temperature for November ended up about 3 and a half degrees below normal.

December is not doing much better, with the average temperature through the first 5 days of the month -14.5 F.

Incredible Alaskan cold recently

Winner winner, chicken dinner? Not sure if being on this list would be considered "winning", but another bitter cold morning in the Interior! Slightly warmer temperatures expected tonight before a more dramatic warmup tomorrow for the Interior. #akwx pic.twitter.com/MDJHkNgkOJ — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) December 4, 2021

Looking ahead to the next couple of weeks, no significant change is expected in the weather.

Santa’s sleigh might need wheels

A White Christmas looks like it’ll be just in songs and not outside of many of our windows.

8 to 14-day temperature forecast issued Monday, December 6, 2021 Courtesy: NOAA

The map above shows a high probability of above-normal temperatures for much of the continental United States pretty much east of the Rocky Mountains.

While a few bouts of cold and snow are possible, especially across the northern sections of the United States, there really doesn’t appear to be any true mechanism to deliver a prolonged stretch of cold and snow heading toward the Christmas holiday.

That is some good news for travellers, but not so much for winter sports enthusiasts.