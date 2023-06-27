SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s coming back once again…that’s right the wildfire smoke that we have dealt with from time to time the past 2 weeks to a lesser degree compared to a few weeks ago when the air quality reached historically bad levels.

Why is the smoke returning?

The area of low pressure that has provided CNY with scattered showers and storms the first part of this week is going to slide east of us Tuesday night into Wednesday. In the wake of this area of low pressure, winds are going to turn into more of a northwesterly direction temporarily on Wednesday.

This is going to guide some of the wildfire smoke across Southeastern Canada and the Upper Great Lakes into CNY, and it appears it could get thick enough to lower air quality midweek. A few showers on Wednesday could help our cause somewhat, but we likely

When is the smoke coming and leaving??

The smoke should be moving in late Tuesday night into Wednesday and then slowly dissipating Thursday afternoon into Friday. A few showers on Wednesday should help dampen the haze and smell at times at least, but it’s expected to be noticeable by sight and smell as Wednesday progresses, and probably at least into the first part of Thursday too.

We expect the air quality to improve later Thursday afternoon into Friday as winds are lighter and ultimately shift to the southeast to end the week. We believe that come Thursday night into Friday the air should be less hazy without any smoke smell for the most part.

How bad will the smoke be?

We are not expecting the smoke to be as bad as it was a few weeks ago thankfully, when air quality reached hazardous levels for all. However, there is a chance the air quality becomes at least unhealthy for sensitive groups (those who suffer respiratory issues, the elderly and very young) at times Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Any concerns of smoke for the holiday weekend??

At this point, we don’t expect any significant issues with smoke going through the holiday weekend as winds should stay mainly southerly and light through the weekend. Winds may briefly shift to the northwest Sunday night/Monday, so we’ll keep an eye on this time frame. Winds look to be west on the 4th itself. Stay tuned for updates.