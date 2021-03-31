Winter in April? Up to 10 inches of snow expected on April Fools’ Day

(WWTI) – Today is a rainy day in the North Country. Temperatures are in the 50s, but will be turning colder throughout this afternoon and evening.

We will have lows in the 40s tonight. The rain will change to snow overnight. There are winter storm warnings for Jefferson and Lewis counties beginning at 11pm.

We expect to get up to 10 inches of snow on Thursday, possibly a foot in higher elevations. The weather will gradually dry out on Friday, but will still be cold with highs in the 30s.

The weekend will be dry and sunny with highs in the 40s. There may be a few rain showers Saturday night, but we should have dry weather for Easter Sunday.

We will start off next week with dry weather and temperatures in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.