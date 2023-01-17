(WWTI) — A winter weather advisory is in effect until Wednesday at 7 a.m. for portions of Northern New York.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory on Tuesday, effective at noon.

Mixed precipitation is excepted with total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.

Drivers should be cautious and plan for slippery road conditions. Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes are expected to be impacted.

A light wintry mix will develop starting Tuesday afternoon and last throughout the night before tapering to scattered rain and snow showers on Wednesday.

