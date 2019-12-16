Your morning local weather update: 12-16-19

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
More from ABC50:
- Theresa Rotary spreads holiday cheer with donation to Theresa Primary BackPack Program
- Monday is busiest shipping day of the season
- Bills fans greet team at Buffalo airport following win against Pittsburgh
- Upstate NY woman leaves stinky surprise for ‘porch pirate’ who tried to steal delivery
- Dolphins Fitzpatrick shares in Manning’s potential swan song
For more news, stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.